Seville International said Tuesday it will sell international rights at the upcoming American Film Market to Advantages of Traveling by Train, the upcoming Spanish comedic horror pic being directed by Aritz Moreno and written by Javier Gullón (Enemy). Production is set to start in December with a cast that includes Luis Tosar, Ernesto Alterio, Pilar Castro, Belén Cuesta, Ingrid García Jonsson, Javier Botet and Gilbert Melki. The plot centers on Helga, an editor and train traveler whose seatmate, a psychiatrist and an expert in personality dysfunctions, recounts to her the worst case he’s faced: the sordid and crazy tale of an extremely dangerous paranoid man obsessed with garbage. The story leads Helga down an unpredictable path as she sets out on an investigation following her encounter. Morena Films’ Merry Colomer and Juan Gordon are producers with Sr & Sra’s Leire Apellaniz and Logical Pictures’ Frédéric Fiore.

Myriad Pictures has made a deal to handle international sales at AFM on Fast Color, the Julia Hart-directed supernatural thriller that stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and bowed at this year’s SXSW. Lorraine Toussaint, Saniyya Sidney, Christopher Denham and David Strathairn co-star; the film’s U.S. rights were acquired by Lionsgate’s Codeblack. Co-written by Hart and La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz who also produced via their Original Headquarters with LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon, the film centers on a woman forced to go on the run when her superhuman abilities are discovered but, years after abandoning her family, the only place she has left to hide is home.