The Art Directors Guild said today that production designer Ed Verreaux, scenic artist Jim Fiorito and art director William F. Matthews will join previously announced production designer Jeannine Oppewall as recipients of the guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The four will be honored at the 23rd Annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Verreaux, Senior Illustrator and Production Designer, began his film career working for the legendary animation director Chuck Jones, later joined Robert Abel & Associates where he was assigned as one of the earliest designers on the Star Trek project, and then worked on many Steven Spielberg films including Jurassic Park lll, Jurassic World, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Poltergeist, Empire of the Sun, The Color Purple and E.T. He’s worked with Clint Eastwood and Robert Zemeckis, and other credits include George Miller’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdrome, Honey I Blew Up the Kid, Back to the Future Part ll and Part lll, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, X-Men: The Last Stand and, most recently, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

From left: Verreaux, Fiorito, Matthews Art Directors Guild

Scenic Artist James Fiorito has created television and motion picture backdrops for major television networks, Triangle Scenery Co. and Pyramid Scenic at Paramount Pictures. These backdrops can be seen in the Star Trek Films, Patriot Games, The Right Stuff, Married With Children, among others.

Set Designer and Art Director William F. Matthews’ credits include Cheaper by the Dozen, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Lost, and Netflix’s Godless, among many others. He has worked on set design for ABC, NBC, HBO, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., Columbia and Universal Pictures, among others, and designed for early Spielberg films including Poltergeist, E.T., Gremlins and Innerspace. Theater design credits include recent New York production of Moonchildren.

The guild said last week that Jeannine Oppewall also will receive its Lifetime Achievement Award.