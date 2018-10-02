Adam McKay has offered a peek at the forthcoming trailer of Vice, his Christmas Day film about former Vice President Dick Cheney and what McKay describes as his “wild, quiet and shadowy power.”

While the 12 seconds of footage (see below) zip by in a hurry, and a tease of a trailer is a long way from the full feature, the physical transformation of Christian Bale into Cheney appears remarkable. In the opening moments of the snippet, Bale-as-Cheney strides toward the camera as the tagline fills the screen: “Some vices are more dangerous than others.”

A rapid-fire series of shots then includes glances of Amy Adams as Lynne Cheney and Sam Rockwell as Bush.

The full trailer for the Annapurna Pictures wide release, which has been an intriguing element in the awards race, is expected to drop tomorrow. Gary Sanchez Productions and Plan B are producers along with Annapurna.

The film’s official logline calls it an “epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.”

The followup to McKay’s last directing outing, The Big Short, has a star-studded cast including Steve Carrell, Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe and Tyler Perry.

Here’s McKay’s tweet, with the trailer tease: