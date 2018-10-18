Adam Brody (The O.C., upcoming Shazam!), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire, upcoming The Front Runner), and Henry Czerny (Sharp Object) have come aboard Fox Searchlight’s Ready or Not thriller, which is being directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin from the Radio Silence team. Samara Weaving and Andie MacDowell were previously announced to star in the film, which is currently in production.

The plot, which was written by Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy, centers on a young bride (Weaving) as she joins her new husband’s (O’Brien) rich, eccentric family (Brody, Czerny, and MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.

Tripp Vinson and James Vanderbilt are producing the pic, while Radio Silence’s Chad Villella serves as exec producer with Tara Farney and Tracey Nyberg.

Matthew Greenfield, David Greenbaum, DanTram Nguyen, and Richard Ruiz are overseeing the project for the studio.