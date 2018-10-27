UPDATE: Police report the gunman has surrendered and is in custody. Three officers have been shot, but police provided no further details, as they are still clearing the Synagogue. NBC News, quoting senior law enforcement officials, is reporting at least eight people are dead, with 12 overall injured. NBC added that It is believed the suspect was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and multiple handguns.
The shooter, described as a white male with a beard, surrendered “with a pistol in his waist band and one strapped to his ankle,” according to a tweet by local reporter Ross Guidotti of CBS-affiliate KDKA. He said SWAT officers grabbed the man’s weapons.
EARLIER: Police in Pittsburgh are responding to an active shooter at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a well-known Jewish community in the city.
KDKA’s Andy Sheehan reports that at least seven people have been confirmed dead, possibly more.
Police arriving at the scene exchanged gunfire with a suspect. Law officials have told nearby residents to stay in their homes, and reports indicate the Synagogue has people barricaded inside the building, with several managing to call police on mobile phones.
Saturday services were being held at the Synagogue when the shooting happened, according to reports.
Shabbat morning services began at 9:45 a.m. at Tree of Life Congregation, according to its website. The Conservative congregation was founded more than 150 years and is led by Rabbi Hazan Jeffrey Myers, who came to the synagogue in August 2017.
Saturday mornings are when Shabbat is observed in the Jewish faith and is typically a busy time at synagogues.