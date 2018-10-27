UPDATE: Police report the gunman has surrendered and is in custody. Three officers have been shot, but police provided no further details, as they are still clearing the Synagogue. NBC News, quoting senior law enforcement officials, is reporting at least eight people are dead, with 12 overall injured. NBC added that It is believed the suspect was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and multiple handguns.

The shooter, described as a white male with a beard, surrendered “with a pistol in his waist band and one strapped to his ankle,” according to a tweet by local reporter Ross Guidotti of CBS-affiliate KDKA. He said SWAT officers grabbed the man’s weapons.

On my way to Pittsburgh. Headed to the scene at Tree of Life Synagogue shooting. The suspect is in custody. We are providing local first responders with whatever help they need. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2018

EARLIER: Police in Pittsburgh are responding to an active shooter at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a well-known Jewish community in the city.