SECOND UPDATE: The shooting suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers. He is in custody, but officials declined to say if he was acting alone. However, they stressed that there was no threat to the overall community.

Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director said there were 16 overall injuries, but declined to state the number of fatalities. He indicated that it was a “horrific crime scene” and said it was one of the worst he has seen. Hissrich said four policemen have been injured, but none life-threatening. The other injured victims are more seriously injured, he said. A further press conference will be held at 4 PM ET will update, Hissrich said. He added that it is a federal investigation and the FBI would be handling the investigation and the crime was classified as a hate crime.

UPDATE: Police report the gunman has surrendered and is in custody. Three officers have been shot, but police provided no further details, as they are still clearing the Synagogue. NBC News, quoting senior law enforcement officials, is reporting at least eight people are dead, with 12 overall injured. NBC added that It is believed the suspect was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and multiple handguns.

The shooter, described as a white male with a beard, surrendered “with a pistol in his waist band and one strapped to his ankle,” according to a tweet by local reporter Ross Guidotti of CBS-affiliate KDKA. He said SWAT officers grabbed the man’s weapons.

Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way. I will speak to the media shortly and make further statement at Future Farmers of America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

On my way to Pittsburgh. Headed to the scene at Tree of Life Synagogue shooting. The suspect is in custody. We are providing local first responders with whatever help they need. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2018

EARLIER: Police in Pittsburgh are responding to an active shooter at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, a well-known Jewish community in the city.