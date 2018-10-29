Abrams Artists Agency has hired two new agents for its Los Angeles and New York offices. Jason Zenowich will join the Talent Division in Los Angeles and Sara Barkan will join the Theatrical Literary Division in New York. The appointments are effective immediately.

In her new role, Barkan will focus on transitioning playwrights from the theater into television and film. She will work with literary agents in both of the Agency’s offices in order to help procure and produce more developed writers into the marketplace. For the past three years, Barkan has been a producer of development and original programming at TruTV. Previously, she worked at both CAA and UTA and was a Creative Executive at Propaganda Films. She will report to Vice Presidents and Co-Directors of the Agency’s New York Theatrical Literary Divison, Sarah Douglas and Charles Kopelman.

Zenowich moves to Abrams Artists Agency from Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Agency (AEFH) where he worked as a senior talent agent for the past 8 years. Zenowich will focus on representing talent in TV and film. As a graduate of George Washington University with a major in International Business Affairs, Zenowich began his career in finance with Salomon Smith Barney in Washington, DC and moved to Los Angeles with the hopes of pursuing acting. Previously he worked for ICM and Paradigm. He will report to Justin Baxter, Vice President and Head of Abrams Artists Agency’s Los Angeles Talent Division.