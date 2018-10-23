Abramorama has acquired the U.S. theatrical rights to Family in Transition, a documentary about an Israeli husband and father who tells his family that he’s a transgender woman. The film will make its international premiere at DOC NYC.

Family in Transition follows the journey of the husband and father of four children in the traditional and conservative town of Nahariya, Israel. Directed by Ofir Trainin, the film follows a family who, despite personal difficulties and social stigmas, insist on staying together, believing that love will overcome all difficulties.

The film’s international premiere is set for Sunday, November 11 at DOC NYC, followed by a theatrical release in Los Angeles on November 16 and in New York on November 23. The deal was negotiated by Go2Film’s CEO Hedva Goldschmidtt, the sales agent for the film and Co-Producer Tal Barda.

Family in Transition won the Best Israeli Documentary Film Award at DocAviv, the annual film festival in Tel Aviv, qualifying the film for a Documentary Feature Film Academy Award this year, as announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“This is a beautifully made, deeply moving film that will at times thrill, at times challenge, but always interest a broad range of audiences. Abramorama is proud to put it in theaters across the U.S. at this uniquely appropriate time,” said Richard Abramowitz, CEO of Abramorama.