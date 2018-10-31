ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Work Wife, a half-hour multi-camera comedy inspired by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s real-life friendship, from writer Michael Ian Black, Seacrest’s Ryan Seacrest Productions, Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ NY-based Milojo Productions and ABC Studios, where both Ryan Seacrest Prods and Milojo Prods are based.

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Written by Black, Work Wife is an ensemble half-hour multi-camera comedy that explores the dynamics surrounding our “work spouses,” who have very few boundaries with each other, and how that impacts their relationships with everyone else.

Black executive produces with Nina Wass, Andrea Shay and Seacrest via Ryan Seacrest Productions and Ripa, Consuelos and Albert Bianchini for Milojo. ABC Studios is the studio.

Milojo also has half-hour comedy series, The Sanchez Way, in development at ABC under its ABC Studios deal.

Seacrest joined Ripa as co-host and fellow executive producer on the Disney|ABC syndicated entertainment TV talk show Live with Kelly & Ryan last year. The two have been long-time friends, and Seacrest had previously guest hosted on the show. Seacrest also hosts American Idol on ABC and is host and executive producer of ABC’s annual program Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

As an actor, Black recently recurred on Netflix’s Insatiable, CBS All Access’ The Good Fight and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. He also wrote episodes and appeared on Another Period for Comedy Central.

Milojo Productions is reped by CAA and attorney Jake Levy with Franklin Weinrib. Ryan Seacrest Prods is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobsen.