ABC has ordered two more seasons of American Funniest Home Videos, its longest-running primetime entertainment show, and ordered Videos After Dark, a new comedy reality series from the AFV producers, with original AFV host Bob Saget set as host and executive producer.

The AFV renewal will take the show through its 30th and 31st seasons. Now in Season 29, AFV continues to draw solid ratings, with this season up 17% in total viewers over last season, making it the most-watched season in six years.

“It is with a great sense of pride we look to our 30th and 31st-year pickup,” said Vin Di Bona, executive producer of AFV. “Our audience depends on us to deliver quality family programs, and we delight in the capacity to give the nation and the world at least one great belly laugh a week!”

Videos After Dark will feature home videos with an edgier twist. Led by Saget, who hosted AFV for its first eight seasons, Videos After Dark will feature videos from Di Bona’s vast video vault that are more appropriate for an older audience. “Incredible real-life mishaps, uproarious blunders and extremely bad decisions are celebrated and highlighted with Saget’s comedic commentary,” according to the network.

“AFV has been a fixture in households across America for decades, and we are so happy that this show still resonates. And now the generation that grew up with the hilarious Bob Saget as the host of AFV is old enough to stay up past 10 p.m. to see him on Videos After Dark.”

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos airs Sundays at 7 PM ET on ABC. Di Bona and Michele Nasraway are executive producers for AFV. They also serve as executive producers on Videos After Dark, along with Saget.