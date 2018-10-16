ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Friends In Low Places, a comedy from The Mayor and All About the Washingtons creator Jeremy Bronson, Todd Holland (The Real O’Neals) and ABC Studios, where Bronson and Holland have been under overall deals.

Written by Bronson, Friends in Low Places is a relationship comedy about a group of thirtysomethings trying to overcome the mess they made as twentysomethings.

ABC

Bronson and Holland executive produce.

Bronson created, wrote and executive produced The Mayor, which ran for one season on ABC, and All About the Washingtons starring Rev Run which recently premiered on Netflix. He also served as a co-executive producer on ABC’s Speechless. His other credits include The Mindy Project, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, where he served as head monologue writer and creator of Fallon’s signature “Thank You Notes” segment.

Holland was director/executive producer on ABC/ABC Studios’ comedy series The Real O’Neals, which aired for two seasons. He also was a key creative force behind The Larry Sanders Show, Malcolm in the Middle, for which he won a directing Emmy, and co-created Wonderfalls. His episodic work ranges from Twin Peaks, My So Called Life and Shameless on the drama side, to Friends and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in comedy.