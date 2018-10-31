ABC has handed a script commitment with penalty to Maybe You Should Talk To Someone, a drama series project based on writer and therapist Lori Gottlieb’s upcoming memoir, from Maggie Friedman (No Tomorrow), Eva Longoria and 20th Century Fox TV where Longora’s UnbeliEVAble has a deal.

Penned by Friedman, Maybe You Should Talk To Someone is described as an addictive character drama about a gifted therapist, accustomed to helping other people navigate their messy lives, who finds herself facing a crisis in her own life. We follow her, her family and her diverse slate of clients as they confront the often poignant and at times hilarious ups and downs of family, friendship, romance, work, parenting, growing up, growing old, and what it means to be human.

Friedman executive produces with Longoria and Ben Spector via UnbeliEVAble. Gottlieb serves as producer.

This is UnbeliEVAble ‘s second sale at ABC this season via 20th TV. In a major bidding situation, ABC landed the company’s hourlong drama The Ambassador, written by former Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken, with a big put pilot commitment. At ABC, UnbeliEVAble also has upcoming midseason drama series Grand Hotel, from ABC Studios, which stars Roselyn Sanchez and Demián Bichir. The company and Longoria are repped by CAA and Brillstein.

Friedman recently served as executive producer on the CW’s No Tomorrow. She previously created and executive produced Eastwick and Witches of East End. She is with CAA.

Gottlieb’s memoir will be released in April 2019 by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. She also is repped by CAA.