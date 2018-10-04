ABC has put in development Completeness, a drama from writer Adam Stein (The Exorcist, Damages) Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan and his SMAC Entertainment and director James Griffiths (A Million Little Things)

Written by Stein, Completeness is described as This Is Us meets Grey’s Anatomy meets Westworld (without robots). In our increasingly atomized world, a company sets out a shingle to provide its clients with what’s missing in their lives. Whatever you need — a friend, a mother, a grandson, a husband — the Complete Company’s versatile facilitators can become it for you. The resulting relationships are more real than you’d expect, and sometimes way more complicated.

REX/Shutterstock/Ally Pintucci

Stein executive produces with Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Thea Mann for SMAC Entertainment, and Griffiths, who also is set to direct.

The project further expands Strahan’s relationship with ABC where he recently took on additional duties at Good Morning America and also hosts and exec produces The $100,000 Pyramid. SMAC is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Stein’s writing credits include The Exorcist, Kevin From Work, Under the Dome and Damages. He’s repped by WME, Manage-ment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Griffiths directed the pilot for new ABC drama A Million Little Things, which premiered last week. His other directing/executive producing credits include Wrecked, The Mayor, Black-ish, Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life and Galavant. He’s repped by WME and Rachel Holroyd at Casarotto.