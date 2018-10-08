ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Woman Up, a single camera comedy from Life in Pieces star Zoe Lister-Jones, New Girl creator Liz Meriwether, Jason Winer (Life in Pieces, Singe Parents). Life In Pieces producer 20th Century Fox TV, where Lister-Jones, Meriwether and Winer are under an overall deals, is the studio.

Written by Lister-Jones, Woman Up is about two former teen moms who have worked their asses off to see their daughters all the way through high school graduation. And now, at 37, they’re ready to make up for the youth they never had.

Lister-Jones executive produces with Meriwether and Winer and Jon Radler via Winer’s Small Dog Picture Company. 20th Century Fox TV produces with Lister-Jones’ Ms. Lister Films and Small Dog Picture Company.

Lister-Jones stars opposite Colin Hanks in Life in Pieces, set to return for Season 4 on CBS in midseason. Her other credits include HBO film Confirmation opposite Kerry Washington. Lister-Jones wrote/executive produced/starred in the Fox Searchlight feature, Lola Versus. She also co-wrote, produced and starred in the indie comedy, Breaking Upwards and she most recently wrote/directed the independent feature Band Aid which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Meriwether created, wrote and executive produced all seven seasons of Fox’s New Girl, which has been one of 20th Century Fox TV’s most successful comedy series of the past decade with a lucrative SVOD deal. She also co-created with Lake Bell 20th Century Fox TV-produced off-cycle Fox pilot Bless This Mess, which looks promising for a midseason order, and executive producer alongside Winer ABC’s fall comedy Single Parents, which also hails from 20th Century Fox TV, with creator JJ Philbin and Katherine Pope.

Woman Up is Winer’s second working moms comedy sold this development season. He has Family Friendly, a single-camera comedy with Telenovela creators Christine Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein and 20th Century Fox TV, also set at ABC. Additionally, he executive produces drama Family Practice, which has a put pilot commitment at Fox.