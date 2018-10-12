ABC has put in development Trailblazer, a one-hour drama from former Quantico writer Joe Webb, Michael Seitzman and Christina Davis’ Maniac Productions and ABC Studios, where Maniac is based.

Penned by Webb, Trailblazer centers on Jordan Cruz, the gifted men’s basketball coach at a small D3 college in South Dakota who rises to fame when she’s recruited by UCLA to become the first female coach of a Division 1 men’s team. While she quickly wins over the school’s female President and shares an undeniable spark with the scout who discovered her, Jordan faces more enemies than friends as she disrupts the Old Boys’ clubhouse of big-time college hoops. The drama is about the strength it takes to achieve greatness, and the wisdom to realize we can’t do it alone.

While Jordan is a fictional character, female coaches have been rising in the world of basketball.

Webb executive produces with Seitzman and Davis via Maniac Productions. ABC Studios is the studio.

Webb recently worked for Seitzman on the third season of ABC/ABC Studios drama Quantico, which Seitzman ran. Webb previously staffed on Sleepy Hollow. He’s repped by Primary Wave Entertainment, WME and Stephen Clark at Lichter Grossman.

Seitzman and former CBS head of drama Davis formed Maniac Productions last year and entered a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios where Seitzman had been based for the previous eight years. Seitzman also recently served as showrunner on CBS’ Code Black, which he created.