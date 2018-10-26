ABC has given a script commitment plus penalty to a single-camera single mom comedy from Fresh Off The Boat supervising producer Rachna Fruchbom and 20th Century Fox TV where Fruchbom is under an overall deal.

Written by Fruchbom, the untitled project centers on a confident but prolifically apologetic, newly single stay-at-home mom who decides at 37 to start at the bottom and work her way up to her dream job, where her eccentric co-workers help her stop apologizing and become the person she’s meant to be.

Fruchbom executive produces with 3 Arts’ Dave King and Oly Obst. 20th Century Fox is the studio.

Fruchbom has been on ABC/20th TV’s family comedy Fresh Off The Boat since the start, rising to supervising producer.

Last year, she wrote and executive produced the high profile comedy The Greatest American Hero reboot for 20th TV, which also landed at ABC where it went to pilot starring Hannah Simone.

Fruchbom, whose series credits also include Parks & Recreation, is repped by UTA and Gang Tyre.