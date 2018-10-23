ABC has landed for development Because Kids, a half-hour family comedy inspired by the Atomic Moms podcast, from Undateable creator Adam Sztykiel and his wife Ellie Knaus, who created and hosts the podcast, Lonely Island’s production shingle Party Over Here, and CBS TV Studios.

Co-created and written by husband and wife writing team Sztykiel and Knaus, Because Kids is inspired by the Atomic Moms podcast as well as the experiences of every parent involved with the project. It’s described as a multi-generational comedy that is a lighthearted yet honest examination of the lives of a married couple with two young children. The show will use the podcast as a framing device to explore the wide range of topics and opinions that modern parents deal with.

ABC

Sztykiel executive produces with Party Over Here’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Becky Sloviter. Knaus is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Sztykiel created and executive produced Undateable, which ran for three seasons on NBC. His most recent feature projects include Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Rampage for Warner Bros./New Line and Warner Bros./DC Comics’ Black Adam.

On the Atomic Moms podcast, Knaus interviews experts, bestselling authors, and other moms. Nearing its 200th episode, Atomic Moms is featured in Apple Podcasts’ recommended parenting collection.

Party Over Here produces Alone Together, which recently wrapped its second season on Freeform, and Hulu/Awesomeness’ comedy PEN15, which just finished Season 1.

Sztykiel is repped by UTA, Kaplan Perrone Management and McKuin Frankel. Party Over Here is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Ziffren Brittenham.