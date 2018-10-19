EXCLUSIVE: Blue Fox Entertainment has boarded international sales rights to Christopher Cantwell’s (Halt And Catch Fire) thriller The Parts You Lose, starring Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Fargo), Scoot McNairy (Argo) and newcomer Danny Murphy.

Written by Darren Lemke (Goosebumps), The Parts You Lose follows the unlikely friendship that unfolds between a young deaf boy and a fugitive criminal who takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the family’s rural North Dakota farm. After forming a bond with the man, the boy must decide where to place his allegiances when the authorities begin to close in on the fugitive.

Blue Fox will launch sales on the completed thriller at the upcoming AFM after picking it up from The H Collective, which produced and financed. The project falls under the H Collective’s deal with Rain Man and Breaking Bad producer Mark Johnson who produced under his Gran Via banner alongside Tom Williams and Aaron Paul.

Audrey Delaney and Lisa Gutberlet of Blue Fox Entertainment negotiated the deal with The H Collective’s Jenna Sanz-Agero on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We’re excited about working with The H Collective and the amazing team of filmmakers they brought together for this project including Mark Johnson and Christopher Cantwell,” said Blue Fox Entertainment EVP of International Sales Lisa Gutberlet. “They’ve produced a riveting, character driven thriller with strong performances from Aaron Paul and the entire cast that is going to impress audiences around the world.”

The H Collective’s slate includes BrightBurn starring Elizabeth Banks, which Sony will release in May next year, and the fourth installment of the xXx franchise starring Vin Diesel. Upcoming releases for Blue Fox include biopic Saint Judy starring Michelle Monaghan, Leem Lubany, Common, Alfre Woodard and Alfred Molina.