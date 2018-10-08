EXCLUSIVE: A Star is Born‘s Rafi Gavron is set as a series regular opposite Forest Whitaker and Vincent D’Onofrio in Godfather of Harlem, Epix’s straight-to-series crime drama, starring and executive produced by Whitaker. The series hails from Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, and ABC Signature Studios.

Written and executive produced by Brancato and Eckstein, Godfather of Harlem is inspired by the true story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from ten years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

Gavron plays Ernie Nunzi, a flashy young mobster with dreams of getting “made,” into the Genovese Family, Ernie Nunzi is an ambitious, brutally handsome and violent young man. Part of the new breed of Mafia influenced by the turbulent sixties, Ernie parties with the “brothers” and considers himself a “hep cat” His long-held love for Chin Gigante’s daughter Stella will challenge his mob ambitions, particularly when he‘s asked to kill her African-American boyfriend Teddy, and put him in direct confrontation with Bumpy Johnson.

Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi executive produce via Whitaker’s Significant Productions, along with Eckstein, James Acheson and Markuann Smith. Brancato will serve as showrunner.

Gavron stars as Rez, Ally’s (Lady Gaga) manager in the hit movie, A Star Is Born, directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Cooper and Lady Gaga. He’ll next be seen opposite Julia Roberts in Amazon’s Homecoming which premieres November 2. He’ll also star as Aarfy in Hulu’s six part series Catch 22, for producer/director George Clooney opposite Kyle Chandler, Hugh Laurie, Chris Abbot and Clooney, slated for a May 2019 premiere. Gavron currently recurs on Starz’s Counterpart opposite JK Simmons.

Gavron is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Melanie Greene at Affirmative Entertainment and attorney Dave Feldman.