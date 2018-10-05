EXCLUSIVE: Coming off the phenomenal success of the $334.5M global box office success of the $17M-budgeted John Krasinski horror sci-fi A Quiet Place, producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are launching a brand new production company Fully Formed Entertainment with a three-year, exclusive first-look deal at Paramount Pictures effective August 2019.

Fully Formed Entertainment will expand Form and Fuller’s track record as the go-to producers for elevated genre material which in addition to A Quiet Place they have continually excelled with such economically-priced and profitable hits as the 2003 reboot of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2005’s Amityville Horror, the Ouija franchise and of course The Purge series which has made close to a half billion worldwide and spawned a USA TV series.

Form and Fuller have been Paramount since 2008 with the production company Platinum Dunes which they co-founded with Michael Bay in 2001. In that time,they’ve produced 18 films grossing north of $2.3 billion dollars worldwide and four television series including Amazon’s current hit Jack Ryan. They, along with Michael Bay, will continue as producers, on the sequel for A Quiet Place and another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, which will remain under the Platinum Dunes banner along with the second season of Jack Ryan. During their tenure at Platinum Dunes, Form and Fuller also successfully re-ignited such genre classics as Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th, while rebooting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle films for the millennial generation with the 2014 and 2016 editions reaping close to $739M worldwide.

“Michael Bay has been our mentor for 18 years and the lessons we learned from him are the building blocks that have allowed us to create Fully Formed Entertainment. Michael brought us into the Paramount family and our experience at this studio for the last ten years has been so rewarding that we are excited to continue working with the stellar team at Paramount,” said Form and Fuller. The duo will remain housed at the Transformers filmmaker’s offices in Santa Monica.

“I started Platinum Dunes with two of my closest friends in 2001,” says Bay. “Our goal was to help young directors get their start in feature films, and we’ve been incredibly successful and had a lot of fun doing it. I’ve watched as Brad and Drew have grown and matured into incredibly talented, seasoned professionals. I’ve always encouraged my partners to take on new challenges. They’ve become the best at what they do in a highly competitive genre. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I couldn’t be happier as they embark on this new chapter of their careers,” exclaimed Bay.

Says Wyck Godfrey, President of the Motion Picture Group for Paramount Pictures, “Brad and Drew are a phenomenal producing team with great instincts and an impeccable work ethic. We look forward to continuing the momentum coming off A Quiet Place, and working together to bring exciting and unexpected stories to audiences everywhere.”

A Quiet Place made its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, TX immediately triggering enormous word of mouth. Many thought Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, which also premiered at SXSW, was going to be the ‘it’ film of the spring, but A Quiet Place beat that pic’s domestic 3-day opening, $50.2M to $41.7M and legged out ahead of it in the end stateside, $188M to $137M. A Quiet Place promptly demonstrated Krasinski’s teeth as a flimmaker as he crafted a suspenseful film told through sound with very little dialogue. Paramount is making a push for the title during the upcoming awards season.