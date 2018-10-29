EXCLUSIVE: A Nice Girl Like You has locked in its supporting cast as filming is underway in New Jersey. The indie rom-com starring Lucy Hale has tapped Leonidas Gulaptis (Australian TV series Underbelly), Skye P. Marshall (CW’s Black Lightning) Stephen Friedrich (Sweet/Vicious), Adhir Kalyan (CBS’ Rules of Engagement), and Mindy Cohn (Natalie from NBC’s The Facts Of Life), all of whom also join previously announced Jackie Cruz. The pic, based on a memoir by Ayn Carrillo-Gailey, is being directed by Chris and Nick Riedell.

The story follows Lucy Neal (Hale), a violinist who is thrown for a loop when she is accused of being too inhibited by her ex-boyfriend. In an effort to prove him wrong, Lucy creates a rather wild to-do list that sends her on a whirlwind journey of self-discovery, friendship, and new love.

Andrea Marcellus adapted the screenplay.

Character breakdowns are as follows: Gulaptis will play Grant, a handsome architect, who meets Lucy in the unlikeliest of places imaginable, which results in a comedic misinterpretation of Lucy’s true nature. Marshall is sex expert Dr. Becker, who has her own TV show broadcast from a downtown loft. Friedrich will play Lucy’s boyfriend Jeff, who is the catalyst for her journey. Kalyan’s character is Paul Goodwin, a viola-playing architect and “Girl’s Best Friend” material despite his efforts to the contrary. Cohn is set as Priscilla Blum, a fellow violinist in the quartet who lives vicariously through Lucy’s list.

The pic is shooting in New Jersey with Jina Panebianco, R. Wesley Sierk III, Nicholas Bogner, and Melanie Greene producing and Hale serving as a co-producer.

Gulaptis is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Innovative Artists, and SJ Management; Marshall by Affirmative Entertainment; Friedrich by Affirmative Entertainment and BRS/GAGE Talent Agency; Kalyan by UTA, Thruline, and Jackoway Tyerman; Cohn by Brady, Brannon & Rich.