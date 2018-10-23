ABC has ordered three additional scripts for new fall series A Million Little Things, The Rookie and The Kids Are Alright and sophomore comedy Splitting Up Together. Broadcast networks opt for script orders to some series with 13-episode orders that they are considering for back episodic orders to keep their writers rooms going while they make the final decision whether to pick up more episodes.

ABC so far has given a Back 9 pickup to new comedy series Single Parents. Its other new fall series, Roseanne spinoff The Conners, which got off to a solid ratings start, has a 10-episode order. Because of the cast’s availability, the series had been intended for a short run.

Eric McCandless/ABC

Ensemble drama A Million Little Things got off to a modest start in linear Live+ same day ratings but quickly stabilized, maintaining the same L+SD levels in Weeks 2-4. The serialized drama also has emerged as a major DVR gainer, posting the biggest Live+3 % lift on Wednesday for three consecutive weeks and edging Criminal Minds in the Wednesday 10 PM hour in the L3 demo rankings in Week 2 and 3 with a bigger actual lift in week 3 compared to week 2 (+2.5 million vs. +2.4 million). Additionally, the mystery drama has ranks #2 in social engagement of the new fall series, according to ListenFirst.

A Million Little Things’ chances of a back order also were boosted by the debut of fellow new ABC drama The Rookie,which drew a 1.0 18-49 rating and 5.4 million L+SD viewers in the challenging Tuesday 10 PM slot vs. A Million Little Things’ premiere delivery of 1.1 and 5.1 million.

ABC

Speaking of The Rookie, which, along with the 1970s family comedy The Kids Are Alright and sophomore romantic comedy Splitting Up Together, debuted last week, the cop dramedy starring Nathan Fillion improved the Tuesday 10 PM time period for ABC where the network had been struggling mightily. Rising to 8.6 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating after 3 days of delayed viewing, The Rookie logged ABC’s strongest drama debut in Tuesday’s 10 PM hour in more than 7.5 years among both total viewers and adults 18-49.

The Kids Are Alright debuted to an OK 1.4 adults 18-49 rating and 6.6 million viewers (L+SD), holding onto 61% of its The Conners demo lead-in. Sophomore Splitting Up Together, which has a 13-episode order because it debuted in midseason, posted a 1.0 and 3.7 million (L+SD) later that night, sandwiched between Black-ish (1.1, 4.5 million) and The Rookie.