After the Live+3 ratings for Premiere Week came in, there was one series, ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder, that posted a three-digit ratings lift from Live+Same Day, 100% in adults 18-49.

After four days of Live+7 data, including all of Premiere Week’s big L3 percentage gainers, six shows more than doubled their L+SD adults tally, four returning ones, ABC’s HTGAWM and The Good Doctor, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and CBS’ Bull and S.W.A.T, and one new one, ABC’s A Million Little Things.

They have something in common — all are 10 PM dramas, the time period most affected by delayed viewing as people tend to use it to catch up on earlier programming they had recorded or opt not stay up in front of TV that late when they have the convenience of being able to watch the episode later.

Five of the six series air in two very competitive time slots, Monday 10 PM, The Good Doctor and Bull, which are going against NBC’s hot newcomer Manifest, and Thursday 10 PM, HTGAWM, Law & Order: SVU and S.W.A.T., which face each other as well as Thursday Night Football.

Overall, The Good Doctor, which posted the second biggest L+3 percent lift behind HTGAWM, came out on top by continuously adding young viewers beyond the first three days of playback. The medical drama went from a 1.3 rating in L+SD to 3.0 in L+7, up a whopping 131%.

S.W.A.T was second, going from a 0.8 to 1.5, + 114%, finishing neck and neck with HTGAWM (0.9 to 1.7, 113%).

The remaining three series all doubled their L+SD demo rating for a 100% gain, Bull (0.9 to 1.8), L&O: SVU (1.1 to 2.2) and A Million Little Things, (also 1.1 to 2.2).