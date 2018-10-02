After a so-so Live+Same Day ratings start, new ABC friendship drama A Million Little Things got some encouraging news today in the form of solid DVR lifts. The series posted the highest percentage lifts on the night in both adults 18-49, 61% (from 1.1 to 1.8 rating), and total viewers, 55% (5.1 million to 7.9 million). With the increase, A Million Little Things, which trailed NBC’s Chicago PD at 10 PM in L+SD, has pulled even in L+3 at a 1.8 demo rating. It also ranked as ABC’s most watched program of the night.

Leaders for Premiere Wednesday in absolute gains were NBC’s Chicago PD (3.0 million) and ABC’s Modern Family (0.72 18-49 rating).

Here are the L+3 gains for all Wednesday series on ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox:

Network……………Adults 18-49 rating…………….Total Viewers (in millions)

ABC………………….L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift……L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

The Goldbergs 1.4 1.8 +0.4 +28% 5.2 6.2 +1.0 +20%

American Housewife 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +31% 4.4 5.6 +1.2 +27%

Modern Family 1.6 2.3 +0.7 +45% 5.4 7.4 +2.0 +38%

Single Parents (p) 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +44% 4.9 6.7 +1.7 +35%

Million Little Things (p) 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +61% 5.1 7.9 +2.8 +55%

CBS……………………L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

Survivor 1.7 2.1 +0.5 +27% 7.8 9.4 +1.6+20%

Big Brother 1.7 2.2 +0.5 +28% 5.7 7 +1.3 +23%

NBC……………………L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

Chicago Med 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +39% 7.8 10.2 +2.4 +31%

Chicago Fire 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +41% 8.1 10.7 +2.6 +32%

Chicago PD 1.2 1.8 +0.7 +56% 7.1 10.1, 3.0 +41%

Fox…………………….L+SD….L3…..Lift… %Lift…….L+SD…L3……Lift… %Lift

Empire 2.0 2.5 +0.5 +27% 6.1 7.6 +1.5 +25%

Star 1.5 1.8 +0.4 +26% 4.6 5.7 +1.0 +22%