ABC has ordered four additional episodes of new fall series A Million Little Things, bringing its freshman season to 17 episodes; and one more episode of new Roseanne spinoff series, The Conners, bringing its run to 11 episodes.

This is considered a full-season order for A Million Little Things as heavily serialized broadcast dramas typically produce 13-18-episode seasons. NBC’s Manifest, the highest rated and most watched new series this fall, recently received a back order of three episodes for a 16-episode freshman season, also referred to as a full-season order.

Like its predecessor, Roseanne, The Conners was intended for a short run because of its cast members’ other commitments. Roseanne had been renewed for a 13-episode second season. The Conners was originally picked up for 10 episodes in the wake of Roseanne’s abrupt cancellation.

The episodic order for A Million Little Things comes just days after ABC ordered three backup scripts each for all four of its remaining series with 13-episode orders, freshmen A Million Little Things, The Rookie and The Kids Are Alright and sophomore comedy Splitting Up Together. There is no back order decision yet on the other three, with new comedy Single Parents getting a full-season pickup earlier this month.

Ensemble drama A Million Little Things got off to a modest start in linear Live+same day ratings but quickly stabilized, maintaining the same L+SD levels in Weeks 2-4. The serialized drama also quickly emerged as a major DVR gainer, posting the biggest Live+3 % lift on Wednesday for three consecutive weeks and edging Criminal Minds in the Wednesday 10 PM hour in the L3 demo rankings in Week 2 and 3. Season-to-date, A Million Little Things is averaging 8.0 million viewers and a 2.0 in Adults 18-49, building by +92% from L+SD to rank as the season’s #1 percentage gainer on broadcast TV with total viewers, growing from 4.18 million viewers to 8.01 million after 7 days of delayed viewing ,and more than doubling its L+SD 18-49 rating, jumping by +122%. Additionally, the mystery drama has ranks #2 in social engagement of the new fall series, according to ListenFirst.

Created by DJ Nash, A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli, Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Grace Park, James Roday, Stephanie Szostak, Lizzy Greene and Tristan Byon. Nash executives with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment and James Griffiths. Kapital produces with ABC Studios.

While off from the blockbuster premiere of the Roseanne revival last spring, spinoff The Conners has been solid two weeks in, ranking as the #1 new comedy this season in both L+SD and L3..

The Conners stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.

The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, showrunner Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is from Werner Entertainment.