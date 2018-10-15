During a 60 Minutes interview that aired on Sunday night, Lesley Stahl didn’t hold back, pressing Donald Trump about numerous issues including climate change, North Korea, his relationship with Kim Jong-un, Russia, Dr. Ford, Kavanaugh and a laundry list of other things looming over his presidency. The interview took place before his meeting with Kanye West and Pastor Brunson came home, so those topics weren’t addressed but when Stahl asked if he had any regrets after two years in office, he immediately went to his favorite go-to answer: the press.

“Is there anything that you wish you hadn’t said, anything you wish you hadn’t done? Do you have any regrets?” asked Stahl.

Trump started to talk about how he won the presidency and seems like he was trying to find a way to evade the question. “The press treats me terribly,” he said. “I thought very strongly that, you know, the one great thing will happen is the press will start treating me great. Lesley, they treat me worse. They got worse instead of better. Very dishonest.”

As Stahl continued to get an answer, he reiterated: “I regret that the press treats me so badly.”

Stahl rephrased the question asking, “Have you made any mistakes?”

Trump answered, “Everybody makes mistakes.” He went on to talk about terminating the N.A.F.T.A. deal. “The problem was, I was getting to know the leaders. I was getting to know countries. I didn’t want to do it right out of the box. So I waited a little while, but I could have done trade a little bit earlier.”

When the interview turned to the separation of migrant children from their parents, Trump said it was Obama law and Stahl fired back saying that that may be the case, but Obama didn’t enforce it — but Trump did.

He skirts around the answer and says: “What we want to do is change the immigration laws, because they were– they were a laughing stock all over the world.” He adds, “There have to be consequences, Lesley, for coming into our country illegally…part of the reason, I have to blame myself, the economy is so strong that everybody wants to come into the United States.”

Watch the full interview below.