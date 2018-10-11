Starz is keeping its Power broker in the family. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who stars in and exec produces that veteran crime drama, has signed a rich new overall deal with the premium cabler, Deadline has confirmed.

Under the four-year pact worth an estimated $150 million — which Starz CEO Chris Albrecht says is “among the most significant deals to date for an executive producer in premium television — Jackson will continue to develop new scripted and unscripted projects exclusively for Starz through his G-Unit Film & Television, Inc. banner. The deal includes a three-series commitment and the addition of a dedicated development executive accompanied by a discretionary fund for use in developing G-Unit projects.

“When I sat down with [Starz CEO Chris Albrecht] and walked him through my plans for G-Unit Film & Television going forward, he let me know I was essentially requesting the biggest deal in premium cable history,” Jackson said. “We will continue our proven track record of breaking records and delivering unique content for audiences around the world. Get the strap.”

Added Albrecht: “Both on screen and off, Curtis has proven that he can deliver content that our viewers want to watch. He is the real deal, and we have given him a real deal, with what I believe to be among the most significant deals to date for an executive producer in premium television.”

Jackson and G-Unit are developing new series for Starz, including Black Mafia Family and Vanguard.

