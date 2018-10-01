Veteran publicists Alyx Carr, Juliana Plotkin and Whitney Tancred have joined the Talent Division at entertainment PR and marketing firm 42West, bringing with them a long list of actors, actresses, and recording artists. Carr will be based in New York, with Plotkin and Tancred working out of the agency’s Los Angeles office.

“We’re always on the lookout for good people, and finding three practitioners with the ability and experience of Alyx, Juliana, and Whitney was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” said 42West Co-CEO Leslee Dart, who heads the firm’s Talent Division. “We’re thrilled to have them.”

Prior to joining 42West, Carr worked at Wolf-Kasteler. Her clients include Alisha Boe, Aldis Hodge, Sara Paxton, Ali Fazal, Jessica Sula, Shawn Hatosy, Bresha Webb, Elvy Yost and Jerrika Hinton.

A music specialist, Plotkin initially made a name for herself at Capitol Records and DreamWorks Records. Most recently, she ran her own firm, JPLA Media, where she assembled a client roster that includes Noah Cyrus, Dinah Jane, LSD, Lil Dicky, and Dounia.

Tancred spent several years at both Rogers & Cowan and Sunshine Sachs, and her clients include Jason Statham, Jesse Williams, James Van Der Beek, Nico Santos, Lauren Ash, Matt Lanter, Jennifer Tilly, Edi Gathegi, Gabriel Mann, and James Lafferty, among others.

Dart steers 42West with Amanda Lundberg and Allan Mayer. The firm was acquired as a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment in March, 2017.