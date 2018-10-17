EXCLUSIVE: Veteran publicist Bianca Bianconi has joined 42West’s New York Talent team, bringing with her a diverse client list spanning film, television, music, and fashion that includes Liv Tyler, Rufus Wainwright, Frank Grillo, Alexa Chung, Christian Siriano, Nico Tortorella, Electric Lady Studios, Jesse Jo Stark, SimiHaze, Rainsford (Rainey Qualley), Mena Suvari, Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, and Erin Wasson, among many others.

Bianconi had previously worked at Slate PR, where she was a VP of Publicity in New York. Prior, she spent nine years at PMK-HBH. Her associate, Devin Sauschuck, will be coming to 42West with her, joining the staff as a junior publicist.

“Bianca and I worked together early on in our careers and I’m delighted to be able to resume our professional association,” said 42West Co-CEO Leslee Dart, who heads the firm’s Talent Division. “In addition to being a friend, she is a first-rate professional with tremendous experience and expertise.”

In addition, 42West is announcing a new initiative that will bolster its ability to create original content for clients, spearheaded by Co-CEO Amanda Lundberg. She will oversee a dedicated team charged with developing and producing content for clients. The team’s first effort, released last month, was a video for the Lionsgate movie A Simple Favor. The piece, a deadpan sketch in which director Paul Feig and the movie’s stars, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, attempt to pitch the movie to a pair of dense studio executives, debuted across all the People/Entertainment Weekly platforms and was seen by more than 2 million users in its first week.

“The ability to develop and produce original content for clients is a PR necessity in this digital age,” said Lundberg. “Our growing capability in this area will benefit our clients enormously.”

You can watch the video below:

42West is a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment [NASDAQ:DLPN], which acquired the firm in March 2017.