Marci Proietto, a 26-year veteran of 20th Century Fox TV, has been promoted to EVP Animation. The move rewards Proietto, who first joined The Simpsons in its sixth season and has worked on every other Fox animated property since its inception, forging relationships with the likes of Matt Groening (The Simpsons and Futurama), Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy and American Dad), and Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers).

Proietto had been overseeing animation production for the studio for a long time. After the exit of head of animation Jennifer Howell five years ago, Proietto informally added development to her duties. Together with president of creative affairs Jonathan Davis has overseen the 20th TV’s recent flurry of animation sales, including Central Park to Apple, from Bouchard and Josh Gad; Solar Opposites to Hulu, from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan; Netflix’s Hoops from Ben Hoffman, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Jake Johnson; and Fox’s Bless the Harts from Emily Spivey, Lord, Miller, Kristen Wiig and Seth Cohen, and Duncanville from Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully.

The promotion acknowledges Proietto’s expanded role and recognizes her recent success. In the new role she will shepherd the new series as well as continue to oversee creative and production on Fox’s Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, American Dad and The Simpsons. The studio estimates Proietto has worked on more than 1,800 episodes of 16 animated TV series.

Proietto is very well liked in the animation community, and animators on three of Fox/20th TV series even drew her likeness to announce her promotion (see above).

“Marci is a beloved executive who has been an enthusiastic and talented steward of our thriving animation business for over 20 years,” Davis said in a release announcing the news. “Her relationships with powerhouse creators like Matt Groening, Seth MacFarlane and Loren Bouchard are incredibly strong, because she’s been there championing their work from the beginning. She’s also identified and set up projects with a host of other giants in the space, as well as many whom we think are the next generation of animation talent. This promotion acknowledges both her past contributions as well as sets her up for even greater success as a member of our senior creative executive team, and I couldn’t be happier that she’ll be with us for many more years to come.”