After lengthy negotiations, Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies) has been tapped to star and executive produce High Fidelity, the reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 feature starring John Cusack with a female point of view, which had been in development at Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service.

With Kravitz on board, the project has received a formal 10-episode order. The High Fidelity reboot hails from writers Veronica West & Sarah Kucserka (Bull, Ugly Betty), the Midnight Radio producing team and ABC Signature Studios (SMILF), and the cable/streaming division of ABC Studios. Midnight Radio is comprised of Scott Rosenberg — who co-wrote the High Fidelity feature — Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.

REX/Shutterstock

Kravitz will play the ultimate music fan, a record store owner who’s obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists, a female take on the character played in the movie by Cusack.

West and Kucserka co-wrote the script and will executive produce alongside Midnight Radio’s Appelbaum, Nemec, Pinkner, Rosenberg and Kravitz.

Penned by Scott Rosenberg, D. V. DeVincentis, Steve Pink and John Cusack and directed by Stephen Frears, the 2000 movie High Fidelity starred Cusack as Rob Gordon, a music store owner who can’t make his relationships last. To improve his poor track record and understanding of women, he decides to seek out some of his old flames. The film, which co-starred Jack Black, Lisa Bonet, Joelle Carter, Joan Cusack, Sara Gilbert, Iben Hjejle, Todd Louiso and Lili Taylor, has been featured on a number of top romantic comedy movie list.

Adding a romantic comedy series like High Fidelity to the already announced sci-fi, superhero and kids/teen fare illustrates Disney’s intention to go broad in the scope of programming its OTT platform offers for the entire family. Launching next year, the service will feature thousands of hours of Disney films, as well as television library content.

Kravitz plays Bonnie Carlson on HBO’s Big Little Lies, which is going into its second season. She’ll also be seen on the big screen as Leta Lestrange in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the follow-up to 2016’s $814M worldwide grosser Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. Kravitz is repped by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

The Midnight Radio quartet recently developed and executive produced the CBS summer drama series Zoo. Rosenberg and Pinkner wrote the very successful Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and have been tapped for the follow-up movie. The duo also co-wrote the Marvel/Sony film Venom. Meanwhile, Applebaum and Nemec wrote the upcoming animated feature Amusement Park, whose voice cast is led by Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner and Matthew Broderick. Midnight Radio is repped by WME.

West and Kucserka serve as co-executive producers on CBS’ legal drama Bull. Their series credits also include Chicago Fire, State Of Affairs, State Of Dixie, Brothers & Sisters and Ugly Betty. They are repped by WME.