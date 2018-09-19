EXCLUSIVE: Scrubs alum Zach Braff is set to star opposite Christopher Walken and Christina Ricci in the anti-GMO indie film, Percy, which is being directed by Clark Johnson. The script, based on events from a 1998 lawsuit, is by Hilary Pryor and Garfield L. Miller.

It follows small-town Saskatchewan farmer Percy Schmeiser (Walken) who challenges a major conglomerate when the company’s genetically modified (GMO) canola is discovered in the 70-year-old farmer’s crop. Braff will play Jackson Weaver, a small town lawyer who represented Percy and took the case all the way to the Canadian Supreme Court against Monsanto.

The pic is currently in production. Scythia Films’ Daniel Bekerman, Ian Dimerman, Brendon Sawatzky, Pryor, and Miller are producing the feature with Ethan Lazar, William Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, and Kevin Hoiseth serving as exec producers.

Braff recently directed the Warner Brothers film Going In Style starring Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin, and Michael Caine as well as Focus Features’ Wish I Was Here, which he also wrote and starred in.

He is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Ken Richman.