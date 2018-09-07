UPDATED with statement from Bravo: Designer Zac Posen says he also will not return as a judge to Project Runway when it relaunches on Bravo. His announcement follows word earlier today that the show’s signature stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are exiting the praised unscripted series to topline a new fashion reality series for Amazon Prime Video.

“Working alongside Heidi, Nina and Tim as a judge for six seasons of Project Runway was one of the greatest experiences of my career,” Posen said in a statement provided to Deadline. “I will cherish the opportunity the show gave me to learn from and grow with my co-judges, the producers, crew and designers. Runway has led to incredible opportunities and I am currently at work on some new projects that I am very excited to share with you soon. I wish the show and everyone much success always.”

Bravo did not address Posen’s exit specifically, but released the following statement to Deadline.

“Bravo is proud to bring Project Runway back where it all began, and Heidi and Tim will always be a huge part of the legacy. The series will continue its iconic impact with Bravo’s reboot for the next generation of designers and fans. We are excited to announce our new host and mentor very soon.”

Posen joined Project Runway in Season 11, taking over for Michael Kors who had been with the series since its launch.

Project Runway is moving to its original network Bravo for its 17th season after a decade on Lifetime. The move was announced last spring as part of a deal between the NBCUniversal network and Lantern Entertainment. It marked one of the first big moves for Lantern, whose bid to acquire the assets of TWC (which included Project Runway), was approved by the Delaware bankruptcy court last May.

Posen was the subject of the documentary, House of Z, chronicling his career, which premiered at the TriBeCa Film Festival. He just released the lookbook for the SS19 Zac Posen Collection, which he will show through a series of images versus a runway show. In addition he serves as Creative Director for the Brooks Brothers signature women’s collection and accessories. He also partnered with Delta Air Lines to re-design the iconic uniforms, is an ambassador for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, and wrote a cookbook entitled Cooking with Zac which is currently available worldwide.