TV Land’s flagship series, Darren Star’s Younger, will be moving to sibling Paramount Network for its upcoming sixth season. Additionally, Paramount Network has given a series order to Star’s dramedy Emily In Paris (working title), which had been in development at the Viacom cable network. The 10 episode, half-hour series will bookend a new Thursday dramedy night that launches in January with First Wives Club, from Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), followed by Season 6 of Younger in the spring and Emily in Paris in the summer.

Younger was renewed for a sixth season by its original network, TV Land, in June. It is the latest — and highest profile — TV Land original series to make the transition to Paramount Network, relaunched earlier this year as Viacom’s leading scripted brand. It follows American Woman as well as Heathers and Nobodies, which have since been canceled.

Younger established TV Land as destination for single-camera comedy series and has consistently grown its ratings season after season. With its departure, Teachers, which currently airs its third season, remains the only original scripted series on TV Land, which was branded as a reinforcing brand in Viacom’s 2017 restructuring that identified six flagship brands, including Paramount Network, that were earmarked to get the lion share of financial resources. Overseeing programming for both Paramount Network and TV Land is Keith Cox, who developed both Younger at TV Land and Emily In Paris at Paramount Network.

Created, written and executive produced by Star, Emily In Paris centers on Emily, a driven twenty-something American woman from the Midwest, who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity, tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm. Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive produces for Paramount Network along with Star. Production is set to begin early next year in Paris.

Younger heads to Paramount Network having just logged its highest-rated season to date among P 18-49 in L+SD. The series stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis, and follows Liza (Foster), a talented and aspiring editor in the highly competitive world of publishing.

Oliver’s First Wives Club series, like the 1996 film, is set in New York City and follows a group of women (Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau) who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood- and of course a little revenge.

“With Darren’s proven history as a hitmaker and Tracy Oliver’s fresh voice and perspective, we see a tremendous opportunity to build Thursday nights as destination viewing for fun female-driven dramedies,” said Cox, President of Development and Original Programming for Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT. “Younger is a huge hit with a passionate fanbase that’s the perfect centerpiece to this line-up.”

Added Star, “I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with Younger and now Emily in Paris on the Paramount Network Keith and his entire team inspire me with their passion and enthusiasm.”