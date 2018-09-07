Former ABC exec and Jimmy Kimmel Live! executive producer Duncan Gray scored a full season order from ITV2 for You Vs. Chris and Kem, a social media-led challenge format hosted by the Love Island stars.

Gray’s Cineflix-backed production company Twenty Six 03 Entertainment is making a four-part run of the show after the launch episode was one of ITV2’s most successful new shows of the summer. The one-off recorded 700,000 (5%) overnight viewers on its debut, securing a higher proportion of 16-24 viewers than Showtime’s Who Is America?, which aired at the same time on Channel 4.

You Vs. Chris and Kem see the two Love Island hunks travel around the country in a series of ludicrous challenges. The pair will travel in a pimped out “bro-mobile” and will face challenges from viewers sending them via social media. They will need to decide whether to accept them without knowing the full extent of the challenge or their competitors until they arrive at their destination.

The format has already garnered interest internationally, with Gray telling Deadline that he is already in talks with broadcasters and producers in Germany and Australia over local versions. He is also targeting a U.S. adaptation of the show.

The show is executive produced by Gray and Antonia Hurford-Jones and was commissioned by ITV’s Amanda Stavri and Paul Mortimer.

Kem said “Chris and I have always said we’ve got an unbeatable bromance and we’re ready to prove that to anyone that dares take us on. I can’t wait to get back on the road, and doing it with my best mate is always the icing on the cake.”

Chris added “There isn’t a challenge Kem and I have said no to yet, so we’re looking forward to seeing what the people of Britain have to throw at us this time. Bring it on.”