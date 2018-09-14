Legends of Tomorrow‘s Neal McDonough is set for a recurring role on the second season of Paramount Network’s critically praised drama series Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner. Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. McDonough plays Malcolm Beck, a wealthy business mogul who runs an area casino with his brother, Teal. They are power players, down and dirty fighters who know how to work the system to get what they want. McDonough plays Arrowverse uber villain Damien Darhk on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and recently wrapped animated feature Sonic the Hedgehog with Jim Carrey. He’s repped by Paradigm Talent Agency.

Newcomer Jay Reeves has booked a recurring role on the CW’s upcoming drama series All American. Written by April Blair (Reign), All American is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger and produced by LA Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers, It centers on Spencer (Daniel Ezra) a rising high school football player from South L.A. When he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Blair executive produces with Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. Reeves will play Shawn Scott, a charismatic gang member and Spencer’s (Ezra) former childhood friend. Reeves also recently filmed David Ayer’s The Tax Collector and Tri Destined Studios’ Throwback Holiday. He is repped by Jayson Kinslow of MMV and managed by Luber Roklin Entertainment.