Mexican drama Ya Veremos is dominating the slew of specialty newcomers this Labor Day weekend, though overall limited release launches are trending slow. IFC Films doc Pick Of The Litter, however, is showing some gusto, scoring the weekend’s highest per-theater average among the specialties. Sony Classics, meanwhile, expanded Glenn Close starrer The Wife, crossing $1M, while A24’s Eighth Grade is expected to go over $13M by the end of the holiday weekend.

Pantelion/Lionsgate’s Ya Veremos opened in 369 locations, grossing an estimated $1,800,000 in the three-day ($4,878 average). The company is estimating a $2.27M gross for the entire weekend, for a four-day $6,165 average.

Sundance Selects

Sundance Selects’ Pick Of The Litter opened in two locations Friday, grossing an estimated $19,078, for a $9,539 three-day PTA. “I don’t know how anyone could not fall in love with this movie,” said IFC Films exec Arianna Bocco ahead of its release. “It’s a very different kind of documentary, and I’m hoping there’s momentum. I believe it’s something that will please everyone, and it’s a genuine family film. It’s not controversial.”

The title will head to the Bay Area Friday, along with Portland, OR.

Focus Features bowed Lenny Abrahamson’s The Little Stranger with Domhnall Gleeson and Charlotte Rampling on Friday, and it’s off to a slow start. In 474 locations, the feature grossed $505K, for a per- theater average of $881.

Super LTD opened Jack Bryan-directed doc Active Measures in two theaters day and date Friday, coming in at $8,143 in the three-day ($4,071 average) and an estimated full holiday gross of $9,306 ($4,653 average). Super LTD, the Neon distribution label that focuses on films that “seize on the cultural and political moment,” touted Sunday that the doc, which draws links of alleged collusion between Putin’s Russia and the Trump campaign, is “The number one documentary on iTunes and number seven among all films.”

“We knew this film would touch a nerve with audiences — we just needed to make it available as widely as possible,” Super LTD said via a statement Sunday morning. “Releasing theatrically, on Hulu, and iTunes same day turned out to be the winning strategy. The social engagement we saw from members of the cast, including Sec. Hillary Clinton and Evan McMulllin, celebrities like Patricia Arquette and Debra Messing, drove awareness of the film among Americans of all stripes who want to know how Russia interfered in our election and how we can stop it from happening again.”

Greenwich Entertainment

Among other releases, Kino Lorber opened two titles Friday, including Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani’s French thriller Let The Corpses Tan, grossing $12,138 Friday to Sunday, averaging $4,046. The company also opened Jean-Paul Civeyrac’s drama A Paris Education, also from France, in a single location, taking in $3,358.

Greenwich Entertainment’s The Bookshop appears to be faring the best among reporting second weekend holdovers. The drama by Isabel Coixet is playing an additional 54 runs, grossing $190,520 for a $3,175 per-theater average. Greenwich did not give four-day estimates Sunday. The Bookshop, which stars Emily Mortimer, opened in four theaters last weekend, grossing $48K ($12K average).

Oscilloscope served John McEnroe: In The Realm of Perfection to 21 theaters over the holiday weekend vs. its exclusive run in its opening frame. The doc is coming in at $26,550 ($1,264 average) in the three-day and $34,100 ($1,624) estimated for the four-day gross. Its full holiday weekend cume is estimated to land at $51,740.

Bleecker Street played Papillon, starring Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek, in 539 locations in its second outing, grossing $351,530 ($652 average) in the three-day. The company is estimating a four-day gross of $423,964 ($787 average). By Tuesday, Bleecker Street expects the title will top $2M.

Texas is still mostly jonesing Ethan Hawke’s Blaze, though the title is playing in Nashville, TN this weekend ahead of its New York bow in the coming week, followed by Los Angeles a week later. With 20 runs, Blaze grossed $62,636 ($3,132 average) bringing its cume to $174,701.

Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate jumped Juliet, Naked to 318 theaters in its third outing. The feature, which stars Ethan Hawke, grossed just over $804K, averaging $2,528 in the three-day. In 43 locations the weekend prior, the title took in over $250K ($5,822 average). Juliet, Naked has an estimated cume of $1.25M as of Sunday.

Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics added 60 theaters for The Wife, starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce, in its third frame. The Wife has a three-day $524,436 estimate in 78 locations, averaging $6,724, bringing its cume to $1,014,267.

SPC’s Puzzle, meanwhile, crossed $1.5M in its three-day estimate. In 213 theaters, it grossed $187K ($878 average) bringing its total as of Sunday to an estimated $1,574,343.

And Eighth Grade is expected to cross $13M by the end of the holiday weekend. The A24 release is trending to a $337K four-day gross ($1,485 average).

NEW RELEASES

Active Measures (Super LTD) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $8,143; 4-day: $9,306, Average $4,071; 4-day: $4,653

Let The Corpses Tan (Kino Lorber) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $12,138, Average $4,046

The Little Stranger (Focus Features) NEW [474 Theaters] Weekend $505,000, Average $881

A Paris Education (Kino Lorber) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $3,358

Pick Of The Litter (Sundance Selects) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $19,078, Average $9,539

Ya Veremos (Pantelion/Lionsgate) NEW [369 Theaters] Weekend $1,800,000; 4-day: $2,275,000, Average $4,878; 4-day: $6,165

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Beautifully Broken (ArtAffects) Week 2 [354 Theaters] Weekend $110,472, Average $312, Cume $958,111

The Bookshop (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 2 [60 Theaters] Weekend $190,520, Average $3,175, Cume $261,029

John McEnroe: In The Realm Of Perfection (Oscilloscope) Week 2 [21 Theater] Weekend $26,550; 4-day: $34,100, Average $1,264; 4-day: $1,624, Cume $44,190; 4-day: $51,740

Papillon (Bleecker Street) Week 2 [539 Theaters] Weekend $351,530; 4-day: 423,964, Average $652; 4-day: $787, Cume $1,936,804; Tues estimate: $2,009,238

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Blaze (Sundance Selects) Week 3 [20 Theaters] Weekend $62,636, Average $3,132, Cume $174,701

Juliet, Naked (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) Week 3 [318 Theaters] Weekend $804,025, Average $2,528, Cume $1,252,955

Memoir Of War (Music Box Films) Week 3 [10 Theaters] Weekend $10,857; 4-day: $13,660, Average $1,086; 4-day: $1,366, Cume $59,239; 4-day: $62,042

We The Animals (The Orchard) Week 3 [19 Theaters] Weekend $38,410, Average $2,022, Cume $200,270

The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [78 Theaters] Weekend $524,436, Average $6,724, Cume $1,014,267

Madeline’s Madeline (Oscilloscope) Week 4 [31 Theater] Weekend $28,150; 4-day: $37,250, Average $908; 4-day: $1,202, Cume $111,821; 4-day: $120,921

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (FilmRise) Week 5 [45 Theaters] Weekend $70,000, Average $1,556, Cume $768,420

The Captain (Music Box Films) Week 6 [8 Theaters] Weekend $4,832; 4-day: $6,071, Average $604; 4-day: $759, Cume $91,889; 4-day: $93,128

Puzzle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [213 Theaters] Weekend $187,013, Average $878, Cume $1,574,343

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 6 [17 Theaters] Weekend $14,397, Average $847, Cume $381,229

Blindspotting (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgagte) Week 7 [79 Theaters] Weekend $62,000; 4-day: $80,000, Average $785; 4-day: $1,013, Cume $4,257,608 (4-day)

McQueen (Bleecker Street) Week 7 [17 Theaters] Weekend $22,920; 4-day: $28,604, Average $1,348, 4-day: $1,683 Cume $1,180,416; Tues. estimate: $1,186,100

Eighth Grade (A24) Week 8 [227 Theaters] Weekend $266,000; 4-day: $337,000, Average $1,172; 4-day: $1,485, Cume $13,000,293 (4-day)

Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna) Week 9 [505 Theaters] Weekend $267,000, Average $529, Cume $16,957,563

Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street) Week 10 [98 Theaters] Weekend $56,357; 4-day: $68,258, Average $575; 4-day: $697, Cume $5,886,437; Tues. estimate: $5,898,338

Three Identical Strangers (NEON/CNN Films) Week 10 [170 Theaters] Weekend $238,260; 4-day: $306,478, Average $1,402; 4-day: $1,803, Cume $11, 583,088; 4-day: $11,651,305

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features) Wee 13 [13 Theaters] Weekend $90,000, Average $6,923, Cume $22,295,000