The Writers Guild of America West have announced the results of the 2018 Board of Directors Election.

Eight members were elected to the WGAW’s Board of Directors for two-year terms. They include Patti Carr (incumbent), Ashley Gable, Betsy Thomas, Deric A. Hughes, David Slack, Jonathan Fernandez (incumbent), Patric A. Verrone (incumbent), Travis Donnelly. Their terms are effective immediately.

“This vote represents the largest turnout in Guild Board election history, due in no small part to an outstanding group of candidates,” said WGAW President David A. Goodman. “I’m thrilled to welcome the new Board members, and I’m very gratified to see, more than ever, writers engaging to strengthen our union.”

2,475 ballots were cast and the count was supervised by Votenet Solutions. The results were as follows: Patti Carr (1,667), Ashley Gable (1,587), Betsy Thomas (1,487), Deric A. Hughes (1,426), David Slack (1,360), Jonathan Fernandez (1,342), Patric A. Verrone (1,161), Travis Donnelly (972), Eric Heisserer (927), Dante W. Harper (916), Spiro Skentzos (856), Deborah Amelon (751), VJ Boyd (661).