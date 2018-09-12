Writer-producer Tracey Scott Wilson, who worked on The Americans for five seasons, is staying in the fold after the end of the acclaimed FX series. Wilson has signed an overall production deal with FX Productions, the studio behind The Americans, to develop original content for FX Networks and other outlets. She already is writing for FX’s upcoming untitled Fosse/Verdon limited series starring Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, produced by Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Prods.

The Americans was the first major TV series gig for Wilson who was an accomplished playwright when she joining the show for its second season in 2014. She has been a rising star since then, starting as a staff writer and getting promoted to story editor to co-producer, supervising producer and most recently co-executive producer. Wilson shared in The Americans’ WGA Award for Dramatic Series for season 5. Wilson previously was a writer on NBC’s Do No Harm and also is writing for the upcoming series Jerusalem.

“Tracey has a gift for storytelling as witnessed by her rise through the creative ranks of The Americans,” said Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “We’ve enjoyed working with Tracey for the past several years and look forward to broadening our relationship and further nurturing her distinctive voice and style.”

Wilson is repped by Dan Halsted’s Manage-Ment, WME, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.