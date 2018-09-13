NBC’s America’s Got Talent (1.5 rating in 18-49 demographic, 9.9 million total viewers), which determined the remaining acts heading to next week’s final, was Wednesday night’s top-rated and by far most-watched show, and teamed with the two-hour season finale of World of Dance (1.1, 5.6M) to give the network the overall victory in both key metrics in early Nielsen numbers.

The demo result for AGT bested CBS’ Big Brother (1.4, 5.6M) outright for the first time this season in the Wednesday demo. That’s after Big Brother dipped two tenths compared with last week.

World of Dance, meanwhile, crowned its champion from 9-11 PM and scored its best viewership number of the season for its eight Wednesday airings, and was even in the demo week-over-week. Still, it was off from last year’s season finale, which popped a 2.0 rating and 8 million viewers.

Other originals on Wednesday included Fox’s two-hour MasterChef (1.1, 3.7M) from 8-10 PM, up a tenth; the CW’s Burden of Truth (0.2, 780,000) at 8; and ABC’s Castaways (0.4, 1.86M) at 10. Otherwise, the broadcast nets aired repeats.

Overall fast-affiliate Wednesday primetime rankings: NBC (1.3, 7.06M), Fox (1.1, 3.66M), CBS (0.8, 3.81M), ABC (0.6, 2.65M) and CW (0.1, 680,000).