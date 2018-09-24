EXCLUSIVE: The fourth annual Women In Entertainment Summit has revealed its roster of guests and speakers which includes Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis and Jessica Jones Executive Producer Raelle Tucker. The event will also include a panel which will take a look at the forthcoming DreamWorks animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The summit takes place on Oct. 11 at that Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

From women in leadership to the #MeToo movement to the power of storytelling, Women In Entertainment (WIE) was founded by Gretchen McCourt and Renee Rossi as an organization designed to address a range of pivotal and timely issues that affect women. This year’s daylong summit will gather some of the most creative game-changing minds in television, film, and sports for a series of powerful keynotes, thought-provoking panel discussions, and inspirational fireside chats.

In addition to Davis, who is also the founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and producer Tucker, the summit will also feature an impressive roster including: Kristin Campos of Chernin Entertainment; Veronica Gentilli of entertainment One; Julie McNamara of CBS; Susan Cartsonis of Resonate Entertainment; Tina Exarhos of NowThis; Natascha French of VNTANA; Bernadette McCabe of MoviePass; Claudine Cazian Britz of Instagram; Anna Holmes, the founder of Jezebel; Winnie Kemp of Super Deluxe; Michelle Kantor of Cinefemme and RuPaul’s Drag Race; Deadra Bastarache of Anomaly Factor; Rachel Rusch of Bad Robot; and Julie Candalaria of All About the 360, Inc.

The team from DreamWorks’ upcoming revival of the classic ’80s animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will also be on hand to talk about the show. In attendance will be executive producer Noelle Stevenson, directors Jen Bennett and Kiki Monrique, art director Liz Kresin, and story editor Josie Campbell.

This years summit will conclude with a screening of Lisa D’Apolito’s documentary Love, Gilda, which follows the life of Saturday Night Live icon Gilda Radner. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion.