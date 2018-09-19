The Chronicles of Narnia star William Moseley has been cast in director Petr Jákl’s historical action drama Medieval, about 14th-century Czech hero and warlord Jan Zizka of Trocnov. Moseley joins Ben Foster, Michael Caine, Roland Moller, and Sophie Lowe.

Foster will star as Zizka, a revered military tactician who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire. Zizka and his band of men become bound up with the fate of an heiress and battle a rival king to establish equality for the Czech people.

Moseley will play Jaroslav, brother of Jan who is a hunter kidnapped by Torak (Moller) and traded in exchange for Katherine (Lowe).

Jákl penned the screenplay and is producing for J.B.J Film, along with Cassian Elwes for Elevated Films.

Moseley, who recently wrapped the indie feature In Like Flynn where he stars opposite Tom Cocquerel and Clive Standen, is repped by APA, Untitled, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.