Earlier this week Shameless fans were dealt some surprising news when Showtime and executive producer and showrunner John Wells dropped the bomb that Emmy Rossum was leaving the show after nine seasons. Her TV father, William H. Macy has come forward to chime in on her exit saying, “We’ve been expecting it.”

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Oscar-nominated actor said, “I tell you, when you get to season 9 and you think of [whether] to keep going, it’s daunting.”

“She’s young and I think she’s made the right choice,” he added. “She’s got another show that she’s an executive producer on, so she’s going right into something and she wants to branch out.”

Macy said, “I wish her well. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do next.”

Speculation about Rossum’s exit came earlier last week when she posted a letter on Facebook hinting about departing the show after playing Fiona Gallagher since the series’ launch in 2011. While there, she directed two episodes and there were also some tense moments ahead of Showtime’s eighth season pickup which came after Rossum closed a new deal with series producer Warner Bros TV after a standoff over salary.

The ninth season of Shameless will debut Sept. 9. Season nine recently received an increased order for 14 episodes as Showtime will split its run in two, with the second returning in January.