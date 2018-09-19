EXCLUSIVE: Will Packer Productions (WPP) announced today that it has named James F. Lopez President. In this new role, Lopez will continue to grow and oversee all aspects of film production, as well as lead efforts to expand & diversify the company’s slate. Previously, Lopez was Head of Motion Pictures at WPM, where he was responsible for developing and overseeing production on all film projects through the company’s first look deal with Universal Pictures.

“James and I have already produced seven successful films in three years since he joined the company; I’m so thrilled to announce his new role as President of Production,” said founder, Will Packer. “Since 2010, I have witnessed his tenacity and unstoppable savviness to make things happen. I look forward to our upcoming endeavors and to continuing to bring standout entertainment to audiences.”

Lopez tells Deadline exclusively, “I’m extremely honored and excited to continue my partnership with Will Packer. We started working together when I was an executive at Screen Gems eights years ago in 2010. We’ve done 12 movies together and we’re on an Incredible Run. I look forward to help taking the company to greater heights. He’s shown a total confidence in me, and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Lopez produced Breaking In starring Gabrielle Union, in addition to the upcoming releases What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson, and Little starring Issa Rae, Regina Hall & Marsai Martin. He was an executive producer on the hit comedy Girls Trip starring Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish. The film opened to critical acclaim and has grossed over $140 million world wide. Lopez is also an executive producer on the upcoming films Night School, starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, and Jacob’s Ladder, a reimagining of the 1980’s thriller classic, starring Michael Ealy, Jesse Williams and Nicole Beharie. Much like Girls Trip was a bright spot for comedies at the box office last year, Night School is bound to rep a high for the genre at the domestic box office since Girls Trip with an opening that’s north of $30M.

Meanwhile, regarding Girls Trip 2, the sequel is still in talks, but there’s no greenlight yet at Universal. Tracy Oliver and Kenya Barris are expected to return as screenwriters, but a plot is still being hammered out. Talks with the cast returning are ongoing Deadline has learned. While Little, Jacob’s Ladder and What Men What are part of the Packer 2019 production slate, the company plans to put more projects in the pipeline for 2020 release by the end of this year.

Also in development at Universal from Will Packer Productions, is The Photograph, by Stella Meghie. Pic is billed as the Love Jones for this generation mixed with The Notebook. Meghie is set to direct and currently doing a rewrite.

Prior to joining Will Packer Productions, Lopez was SVP of Production at Screen Gems where he oversaw Think Like A Man, About Last Night, Think Like A Man Too, The Wedding Ringer, The Perfect Guy and When The Bough Breaks for the studio.