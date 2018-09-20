Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith have invited some friends to join a one-night charity event in L.A. next month – and Jerry Seinfeld, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, Jim Jefferies, Michelle Wolf and a raft of others have signed on.

Will Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life is set for Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Produced by Funny or Die, the event will benefit Cancer for College, which awards scholarships to cancer survivors.

“I hope he does Ron Burgundy,” says Ferrell (in unconvincing disguise) in a promo for the event (watch it above).

Also on the comedy line-up: Zooey Deschanel, Kumail Nanjiani, Jerrod Carmichael and Brody Stevens, among others.

On the music side, Smith has recruited Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Stefan Lessard of Dave Matthews Band, the Chili Peppers’ Josh Klinghoffer, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Brad Paisley.

Ferrell, a college fraternity brother of Cancer for College founder Craig Pollard, said in a (very long) statement that the upcoming event will be even better than the time he “scaled Mount Everest with Barack Obama and members of the band White Snake.”

Here’s his full statement, and check out his video above.