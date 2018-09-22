Celebrities and civilians are continuing to come forward with their own stories on why they did not report sexual assault, a response to President Donald Trump’s questioning on why Christine Blasey Ford did not file a police report regarding her alleged groping by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

has erupted with #WhyIDidntReport confessions since Trump’s tweet, as Alyssa Milano, Ashley Judd, Padma Lakshmi and others detailed their reasons for silence following incidents.

On Friday, former President Ronald Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis also detailed her assault in a Washington Post op-ed, claiming she was raped by a music executive almost 40 years ago. She also said she didn’t report the incident.

Many of those revealing their personal journeys cited the poor treatment of others who had been more forthcoming.

#MeToo leader Alyssa Milano has shared her own reasons before asking fellow survivors to share their own stories. “I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents.”