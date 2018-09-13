Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is returning to British broadcaster ITV with ten new episodes.

The Grand Tour’s Jeremy Clarkson is once again hosting the stripped run following a series of anniversary specials earlier this year. The show relaunched in May with over 6M viewers and a 31% share.

The show will air in 2019 and will once again give members of the public the chance to win £1M.

The show is being produced by Sony-owned production company Stellify Media, which produces the reboot of Blind Date for Channel 5 and recently secured a Jackass-meets-Wipeout gameshow commission for Netflix. Filming takes place in Manchester.

Commissioned for ITV by Head of Entertainment Siobhan Greene and Commissioning Editor Ben Kelly. It will be executive produced by Fiona Clark and Stellify’s joint managing directors Kieran Doherty and Matthew Worthy, with Directors Julia Knowles and Richard Valentine.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, which was originally hosted by Chris Tarrant, previously ran on ITV between 1998 and 2014. Co-created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, alongside David Briggs and Mike Whitehill, the show still airs in a raft of international territories including the U.S.

Clarkson said, “I absolutely loved hosting the anniversary shows and cannot wait to spend a few precious hours away from James May and Richard Hammond, making the new ones”.

Stellify’s Worthy added, “Ask The Host is back. And a quick tip for future contestants: don’t use it on questions about fine art, haute cuisine or the scouting association.”