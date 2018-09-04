White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book as “nothing more than fabricated stories,” furnishing a list of no fewer than 53 accomplishments by President Donald Trump and a vow that “no one can beat him in 2020.”

Along with the general statement, the White House also put out a response from Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. Woodward’s book, Fear, depicts Kelly and others inside the Administration as knashing their teeth and lamenting Trump’s incompetence, defying his orders and even stealing mail from his office in an effort to keep the country safe. The Washington Post, where Woodward has been a writer and editor for decades, obtained a copy of the 448-page Simon & Schuster book, and published a report on it today.

“This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the President look bad,” the statement said. “While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people. Sometimes it is unconventional, but he always gets results. Democrats and their allies in the media understand the President’s policies are working and with success like this, no one can beat him in 2020 – not even close.”

Kelly is depicted by Woodward as decrying the climate in the White House as “Crazytown” and blasting the president as “an idiot.” Never happened, Kelly insisted. “The idea I ever called the President an idiot is not true,” he said in a statement. “As I stated back in May and still firmly stand behind: “I spend more time with the President than anyone else, and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship. He always knows where I stand, and he and I both know this story is total BS. I’m committed to the President, his agenda, and our country. This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes.”

Were it not for the Senate Judiciary Committee’s raucous confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the multiple bombshells in Woodward’s book would be exploding across cable news. On Twitter, they already are.