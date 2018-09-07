EXCLUSIVE: A rifle, a screaming and half-dressed young woman, squealing tires and a near-miss car incident — it’s just your typical family spat in this clip from White Boy Rick, which is having its international premiere tonight at the Toronto Film Festival after bowing at Telluride last week. Typical, that is, for the Wershe clan. Check it out above.

Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs, White Boy Rick follows the true story of a blue-collar father (Matthew McConaughey) and his teenage son, Rick Wershe Jr. (Richie Merritt), who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sent to prison.

Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, Rory Cochrane, RJ Cyler, Jonathan Majors, Eddie Marsan, Bruce Dern and Piper Laurie co-star in the pic directed by Yann Demange from a script by Andy Weiss and Logan & Noah Miller. The producers are John Lesher, Julie Yorn, Scott Franklin and Darren Aronofsky.

Sony opens the Studio 8 film wide on September 14. Check out the clip above and the poster below, maybe grab a custard, and tell us what you think.