Glee alum Samantha Ware, Juan Castano, Keith Powers (The New Edition Story) and Saamer Usmani have joined the cast of What/If, Netflix’s social thriller anthology drama series What/If starring Renée Zellweger, Jane Levy and Blake Jenner, from Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley. The series is written by Kelley, directed by Phillip Noyce and produced by Page Fright, Atlas Entertainment and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television.

What/If explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

Ware will play Angela, Castano will portray Marcos, Powers is Todd and Usmani will play Avery.

Executive producing the series are Kelley and Melissa Loy via Page Fright, Alex Gartner and Charles Roven via Atlas Entertainment and Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke via Compari Entertainment. Jackie Levine of Compari Entertainment serves as co-executive producer.

Noyce is directing and executive producing the first two episodes.

Ware is best known for her series regular role of Jane Hayward in the final season of Glee. In the past year she has guest starred on Bull, NCIS: New Orleans, Chicago Med and Barry. Her theatre work includes Hamilton, Book of Mormon and Lion King. She’s repped by Vanguard Management Group.

Powers recently starred on two seasons of Freeform’s Famous in Love. His credits include BET’s The New Edition Story and feature Straight Outta Compton. He is repped by Paradigm, Megan Silverman Management and HRi Talent.

Usmanis’ credits include the series Reign and lead role in the Marc Cherry pilot opposite Reba McEntire.